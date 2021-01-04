Kids heading back to in-person classes Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids in the Topeka Public Schools district will start in-person class Monday. This will be the first time kids have been in classrooms since schools went virtual in November.

Elementary school students will be in micro-classrooms all day, four days a week.

Middle and high school students will have half days, either in the morning or afternoon, four days a week. Wednesday will be a virtual day for all students.

Associate Superintendent Jill Hackett said parents should feel confident that the district has safety plans in place.

“We feel confident by looking at our internal positivity rates,” Hackett said. “The number of positive rates for student and staff have decreased, so we feel that it’s a safe time to bring them back.”

Hackett said students will have their temperature taken when they arrive at school. She said hand sanitizer will be available for students and staff. Hackett said they will also be enforcing six feet social distancing through out the day.

While the majority of students are returning to the classroom, Hackett said there is a number of families that chose to do school completely online at the beginning of the school year.