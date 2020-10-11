King Kat Classic fishing tournament qualifying rounds end

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – The King Kat fishing tournament had their last round of qualifiers Saturday.

A total of 38 teams had been on the water since early hours to compete for a spot in the King Kat Classic.

Nine different states were represented, including a team from Georgia.

Tournament leaders expect about 100 teams from all across the country at the tournament coming up, which will help with the city financially during the pandemic.

The tournament’s director Tim Fortner said the fishermen are just happy to be back out on the water again.

“They’re just glad to be back out with some of what they call family,” Fortner said. “Maybe they haven’t seen each other in a long time or maybe they’ve never met. But they’re just excited to be out on the lake.”

The King Kat Classic is October 29-31 at Milford Lake.

The winning team will walk away with $50,000 in cash.