“King Kat” fishing tournament stops at Tuttle Creek Lake Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fishing enthusiasts from across the country are heading to the Little Apple this weekend. Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail is stopping at Tuttle Creek Lake in Manhattan Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled in April, but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. On average, 20 to 36 teams compete at each “King Kat” tournament.

“This is a little bit of a later time in the fishing season, but we can guarantee you that there will be some great fish still tempting those fisherman to come see if they can’t catch them,” said Karen Hibbard, vice president of Visit Manhattan.

Competitors will start fishing at 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Weigh-in starts at 3:00 p.m. at Wildcat Marina at 8220 Spillway Marina Road in Manhattan. Teams need to be back on shore and in line for weigh-in by 4:00 p.m.

At the weigh-in, social distancing will be maintained in the weigh-in line and only allow a few teams at a time will be allowed to be in the line. All staff will be wearing face masks and competitors are encouraged to do the same.

This year’s Cabela’s King Kat Classic Championship will be held October 30 and 31 on Milford Lake in Milford, KS. The Classic features a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes. The points race is set to payout $30,000 to the top 20 places based on competitor’s the top-five finishes.