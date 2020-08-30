King Kat tournament brings crowd to Tuttle Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cabela’s King Kat USA Tournament brought in a group of Kansans hooked on fishing to Tuttle Creek on Saturday.

Twenty-one boats of one or more fishermen participated in the tournament and caught some rather large catfish.

While also showing off fishermen’s skills, the tournament also brought in a good crowd, which the tournament director, Tim Fortner, said is an important part of it.

“It brings a lot of business to local folks and I’m a firm believer in buying locally,” Fortner said. “That just generates a lot of income for the Wildcat Marina and other stores and bait shops around.”

The King Kat is holding the championships at Milford Lake in October.