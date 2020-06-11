Kitchen fire causes damage to North Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department arrived on scene of a fire to find smoke coming from the rear of a house Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire around 10:00 p.m. at 1325 NW Jackson St. in North Topeka. Firefighters began an offensive attack of the fire and were able to confine the flames to the house. There were no people in the house at the time of the fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department

Investigators estimate around $17,0000 in damages, with $12,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in personal item loss.