MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department has released the details of a kitchen fire they responded to on Thursday afternoon.

According to the MFD, they received a call at 2:07 p.m. on May 19 regarding a fire at 208 Parker Dr. When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story duplex with light smoke emanating from the structure. Firefighters later discovered that the source of the blaze was a fire on a stove and were able to put it out using a fire extinguisher.

At the time of the fire, two people were inside the residence. Both were able to escape without injury. The total loss from the fire is estimated to be $20,000: $10,000 to contents loss and $10,000 to structural damage. The cause of the fire was an unattended cooking fire.