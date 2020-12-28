Klucas waits for Senate confirmation after being named Securities Commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dan Klucas has been named as acting Securities Commissioner by Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, while he awaits Senate confirmation.

“Dan is a seasoned leader; he brings a unique blend of managerial and operational expertise to

the role, including strategic planning, project management and a law enforcement background,”

Insurance Commissioner Schmidt said. “I am eager to put his experience to work in the

Securities division of the Insurance Department to continue improving operations and

streamlining services.”

Klucas served for 16 years in law enforcement and 13 years in management positions for the State of Kansas.

“It’s an honor to be named Securities Commissioner,” said Dan Klucas. “I look forward to

working beside Commissioner Schmidt to regulate the industry, advocate for those who have

fallen victim to securities fraud and educate Kansans about best practices and bad actors.”

The mission of the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner is to protect Kansas investors and prosecute fraud.