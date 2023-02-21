TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following a “significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health” in Kansas, Attorney General Kris Kobach is putting pressure another pharmaceutical company to not distribute abortion pills in the Sunflower State.

The Office of the Attorney General announced that Kobach is asking CVS to follow in the path of Walgreens which recently gave a statement that it would not be dispensing mifepristone, a drug that blocks hormones necessary for pregnancy, in Kansas. Walgreens was sent a letter by Kobach warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. To view the statement given by Walgreens in response to Kobach, click here.

“I have become aware of your company’s recently announced plan to provide abortifacients through its mail-order pharmacy business. As the chief law enforcement officer in Kansas, I am writing to advise you that this plan is illegal, and Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law.” Kobach letter excerpt

Kobach reports that Kansas law requires that a physician be present in the room when administering the medical abortion pill and federal law makes it illegal to knowingly mail any drug intended to create an abortion.

To read the full letter sent to CVS by Kobach on Feb. 21, see the document below: