TOPEKA (KSNT) – District Attorney General Kris Kobach has refiled a federal suit seeking to recover money for Kansans who were overcharged during Winter Storm Uri in Feb. 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that the second-largest gas marketer in the U.S., Macquarie, manipulated natural gas prices by overpaying from the state’s largest supplier. The suit alleges that Macquarie forced those inflated costs onto Kansan consumers.

In mid-February 2021, Winter Storm Uri disrupted gas markets, increasing demand while decreasing supply; creating a shortage. From Feb. 13 to 16, prices started at $2.50/MMBtu and increased to $200-$300/MMBtu, according to the case complaint.

The complaint said Macquarie entered into a deal with Southern Star for the single highest price ever paid for Southern Star natural gas. On Feb. 22, 2021, days after Winter Storm Uri, Macquarie Group Limited (MGL) warned that profits would decline but later revised its 2021 outlook to a profit of 5-10%, according to the complaint.

“Indeed, no one has ever paid any fixed price for Southern Star gas even remotely close to what Macquarie agreed to pay,” the complaint said.

On May 7, 2021, MGL reported its fiscal 2021 results where the company profited over $3 billion. The company had profited $284 million over the prior year.

“It’s disgraceful that Macquarie would manipulate prices at a time when Kansans were already hurting from the storm,” Kobach said. “We will do everything we can to recover what was taken from those Kansans.”

KSNT News contacted MGL for comment but have yet to receive a response.

