Konza Student Table getting meals to those who need it most at K-State

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Konza Student Table is completely funded by private and corporate donations, but through those donations, the organization has been able to serve over 10,000 meals to K-State students.

“It actually breaks my heart each week because there is a void of college students not being able to have food, so it breaks my heart but it also makes me very happy that we are able to fill that void to a certain point,” said K-State Department of Hospitality Management Instructor Ericka Bauer.

The organization serves meals every Wednesday at 5:30 pm in the parking lot of the St. Isidores Catholic Student Center located at 711 Denison Ave. in Manhattan.

This week the organization is partnering with the K-State Asian American Student Union to provide Asian-style food for students.

If you are interested in supporting the Konza Student Table you can make a donation by clicking here.