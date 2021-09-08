Konza Student Table serves 20,000 meals to K-State community in one year

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)– Manhattan community leaders have worked together for exactly a year to bring Kansas State University students and staff fresh meals every Wednesday. The program is called the Konza Student Table.

The program is celebrating its one-year anniversary, but its most recent accomplishment is what demonstrates its success.

“After 52 weeks of doing this consistently every Wednesday, we are also reaching our 20 thousandth meal mark,” Father Gale Hammerschmidt said, pastor of Saint Isidore Catholic Church.

The food is given out to students and staff who might need a helping hand.

“Just by giving them a meal and giving them, knowing that there are people out there caring about them keeps them going and recharges them for the next week,” Debbie Morrison said, a supporter of Konza Student Table.

The students are also part of the group that keeps the program running alongside community volunteers. It is a group effort to cook, pass out and plan the meals every Wednesday. Saint Isidore Church is also a big supporter in helping with the program.

“I just try to be the yell leader for this thing,” Hammerschmidt said. “I make sure people know it’s in existence and anybody that’s in need can come by.”

Organizers said they will be in the parking lot behind Saint Isidore Church every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., rain or shine. For more information click here.