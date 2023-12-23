TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans had a night of music and holiday cheer from two Broadway stars.

Saturday, members of the community got a special holiday treat at the Topeka Performing Arts Center in downtown Topeka. Topeka native Jeff Kready, his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their daughters performed the Kready Holiday Spectacular for the second year in a row. Musicians and vocal groups from across Topeka joined them on stage to share in the holiday cheer, as well as four generations of Kready men to keep the family aspect of the show alive and well.

Attendee’s say it’s good to know that Kready noticed the talent that’s in his hometown and showcased it.

“To be able to look up on that stage and see that talent,” Cathy Kready Smith, Kready’s mom said, “and to see those genuinely good people, it makes me very happy.”

“The more they can bring Kansans together to show what kind of talent we have, especially during the holiday season, I think it’s fantastic,” Topeka resident Lisa Stubbs said. “They’re doing a great job.”

Kready told 27 News that he’s been prepping for this show since February, and his hard work paid off. The show had packed house for the Saturday afternoon and evening show.