Kris Kobach represents group involved in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud scam

The “Our Team” section on the “We Build the Wall” website shows Steve Bannon and Kris Kobach as members of the organization’s advisory board.

NEW YORK (KSNT) – Kris Kobach promoted and advised an online border wall fundraiser, which is now at the center of a fraud investigation with four arrests Thursday.

The website for “We Build The Wall” lists the former Kansas Secretary of State as general counsel alongside President Trump’s one-time chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on its advisory board. “We Build The Wall” calls itself a non-profit aimed at building U.S.-Mexico border walls with privately raised funds.

Federal prosecutors accused Bannon, “We Build The Wall” president Brian Kolfage and two others of a scam “to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. Kobach is not named in the charges from an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Kobach, who recently lost a GOP primary race for U.S. Senate against Roger Marshall, appears in multiple videos on the website advocating for the project.

“Working with ‘We Build The Wall’ to construct the first ever privately constructed border wall has been the most significant thing,” Kobach said in a promotional video. “This wall is stopping a huge amount of migrants being smuggled into the United States, and drugs being smuggled into the United States.”