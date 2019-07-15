Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with cake batter donut, $1 dozen donuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Get ready to celebrate! Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday July 15 to July 21 with some sweet deals.
Starting Monday, July 15, you can try their new Original Filled Birthday Batter Donut, a donut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles.
However, the deals don’t stop there. On Friday, July 19, you can get a dozen Original Glazed Dozens for $1 with any dozen purchase.
There are four Krispy Kreme locations in Kansas: Kansas City, Merriam, Overland Park and Wichita.
Krispy Kreme was founded on July 13, 1937, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.