Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with cake batter donut, $1 dozen donuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Get ready to celebrate! Krispy Kreme is celebrating their birthday July 15 to July 21 with some sweet deals.

Our Birthday week has begun! 🥳 This week only get our new Cake Batter Filled Doughnut, from 7/15 > 7/21 only! Plus, score a $1 #OriginalGlazed dozen with any dozen purchase this Friday, July 19th! 🎈🍩 More info at https://t.co/DZC7BFOmZs. #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourPart pic.twitter.com/YqKnll4p2G — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 15, 2019

Starting Monday, July 15, you can try their new Original Filled Birthday Batter Donut, a donut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles.

However, the deals don’t stop there. On Friday, July 19, you can get a dozen Original Glazed Dozens for $1 with any dozen purchase.

There are four Krispy Kreme locations in Kansas: Kansas City, Merriam, Overland Park and Wichita.

Krispy Kreme was founded on July 13, 1937, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.