TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the community held a fundraiser on Thursday at Silver Lake High School for a teacher who is battling cancer.

Third grade teacher Tina Bledsoe is battling cancer, and her one wish is to see the fall colors in New England with her family. Silver Lake High School hosted a fundraiser at their track meet on Thursday afternoon with food and raffle prizes made by students to raise money for the trip.

Their goal is to fund the trip for the Bledsoes and prevent any financial burdens it may bring, but the community has gone above and beyond in this effort for Tina.

“We’ve just seen so much support,” said Michele Gerber, Spanish teacher at Silver Lake High School. “I’ve had people contact me with places to stay in New England or offers of transportation, and it’s just the goal already has been met because we’ve seen so many people come together and just show their love for the Bledsoe family.”

For those who were unable to attend Thursday’s event but still want to help, checks can be made out to ‘Trees for Tina’ at the school’s bank – Golden Eagle Bank.