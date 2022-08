Ronald McCaffery has been declared missing. Have you seen him?

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing 73-year-old man on Tuesday night.

As of 9:22 p.m., Ronald McCaffery was located, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCaffery is an elderly man with dementia who was last spotted around 5 p.m. near his house in the 8700 block of Eagles Landing Drive in Manhattan. He is described as being 5’9″ and weighing 250 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue-grey t-shirt, grey shorts and flip flops.