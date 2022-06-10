TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people in relation to a criminal damage investigation.

According to the SCSO, shortly after 1 a.m. on June 7 at the Petro Deli located at 3603 NW 46th St. a silver Nissan or Infinity four-door passenger car with three white males in it parked at the gas pumps. The occupants of the vehicle caused damage to four of the gas pumps before leaving.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Myers at 785-251-2200 or at ryan.myers@snco.us. Alternatively, you can make a tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or www.p3tips.com.