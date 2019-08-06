KSDE launches new campaign ahead of 2019-2020 school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – August brings kids back to school, and some back on the bus. The Kansas State Department of Educated has launched a new campaign to keep kids safe as school buses go back in service.

“Stop on Red, Kids Ahead,” is meant to bring awareness to drivers to be vigilant when school buses are in the area and to obey the law. That requires all motorists to stop when approaching a stopped school bus from either direction when it’s showing its flashing red lights and stop arm.

Motorists have to remain stopped until the bus is no longer showing its red lights and stop arm. Failure to do so endangers kids and is punishable by a fine and court costs up to $420.

On April 17, Kansas bus drivers reported 1,040 violations during the Kansas One-Day Stop Arm Violation Count.