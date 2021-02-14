KSHSAA selects Spirit of Sport award recipient, Jackson Heights senior

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) student advisory team has selected Alex Edwards, a senior from Jackson Heights High School, as the 2020 KSHSAA Spirit of the Sport Award recipient.

Edwards knows about heartbreak both literally and figuratively, but also knows a lot about resiliency and finding ways to win despite adversity.

KSNT met Edwards back in April 2019, but he story starts long before then. At age 3, Edwards was diagnosed with a heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Two years later, his mother died of the same heart condition. At age 12, Edwards received a pacemaker and life began to looker brighter. But when Edwards turned 15 things were back to where they began and Edwards life expectancy was day to day.

However, a day after his 16th birthday, his life would change forever. He received a new heart.

Two months after Edwards had a successful heart transplant, his best friend and cross country runner Garrett Klahr died in a car accident. Edwards, who struggled to compete in athletics due to his heart condition, was ready to start participating in sports. Edwards wanted to put his heart into cross country just like Klahr had.

In 2019, Edwards suited up. The season was definitely a struggle at first, yet Edwards made a promise to become a Jackson Heights runner as a senior. Edwards went on to run in every race his senior season and would show great improvement along the way.

One day after the two-year anniversary of his heart transplant, Edwards crossed the finish line at the KSHSAA Class 1A State Cross Country Championship.

“Alex has inspired a school, community and state with his accomplishments this year,” Jackson Heights cross country coach, Brad Alley, said.

Edwards will receive a plaque to be displayed at the school, according to KSHSAA. The presentation of the plaque will take place at a KSHSAA tournament or local event, yet a date has yet to be determined.