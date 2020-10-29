KSNT Anchor Brooke Lennington wins Best of Topeka award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington is the winner of the Topeka Capital-Journal’s Best of Topeka program for Best Local TV Personality.

Brooke has been a part of the KSNT News team since 2014, working her way from a weekend anchor with weekday reporting duties, to her current position as evening anchor.

In 2015, Lennington won 1st place for News Feature/ Enterprise Reporting for her story on “Big Rig Texting” from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

The Community Choice Awards is a contest where locals choose the best of their community has to offer in a variety of categories that community members can vote on.

Congratulations Brooke!

