TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topekans will get another chance at a masterpiece house, all while contributing to a good cause.

The second ever St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Topeka will kick off Friday evening on KSNT News. Morning Anchor Brittany Moore and Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will participate in a groundbreaking to start construction of the new home at 6 p.m. Details including the home's location and how to enter the drawing to win it will be revealed at 5 p.m.

Funds raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital go towards researching new treatments and funding current treatment for childhood cancer patients.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.