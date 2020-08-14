KSNT earns best newscast, weathercast & sportcast awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT has taken first-place honors this year in every form of coverage for viewers. The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has awarded KSNT best 2020 prime newscast, best sportscast and best weathercast.

It’s the second year in a row KSNT is recognized as having the top newscast in Northeast Kansas, anchored by KSNT’s Brooke Lennington and Molly Patt. KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller also demonstrated he has the best weathercast for the second year in a row. Sports Director Pete Francis and Reporter Sully Engels also added first place sportscast.

This is not the first time KSNT News has been recognized for outstanding journalism this year, as the station also netted a 2020 Regional Murrow Award for continuing coverage.