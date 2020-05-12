KSNT earns Regional Murrow Award for Junction City coffee cup coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Radio Television Digital News Assocation has awarded KSNT News a Regional Murrow Award for its coverage of the coffee cup controversy in Junction City.

RTDNA’s prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards have honored outstanding achievements in electronic journalism since 1971. KSNT has been recognized for continuous coverage on a Kansas police officer’s claim in December that a McDonald’s worker wrote a derogatory expletive on his morning coffee.

View a timeline showing KSNT’s coverage of the unfolding developments in Junction City that ended with the Herington officer out of a job after admitting he wrote the coffee cup message himself:

KSNT’s Regional Murrow Award for Continuous Coverage now places the station under consideration for a National Murrow Award.