KSNT Exclusive: Coach Bill Snyder talks Big 12 season, protecting one another

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder has had players on his mind, even though he’s put away his playbook for good.

KSNT News spoke exclusively with the legendary coach, breaking the news to him about reports that the Big 12 season will go on this fall. He said athletes have been on his mind throughout the pandemic, not just for the sake of the season, but for their health and safety.

“I think the most significant thing is going to be the safety of all involved, whether it happens to be players or coaches or staff, personnel or fans,” said Snyder.

He had a message for not just Wildcat fans, but for all of Kansas. A message to care for each other and put into practice the guidance health officials have given.

“It’s a lot of people that seemingly don’t want to respond to what are the appropriate things to do,” Snyder said. “And I encourage everybody to encourage everybody else to try to abide by what the guidelines happen to be and give everybody a chance to become safe and healthier over a period of time.”