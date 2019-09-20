KSNT morning show makes appearance on late-night talk show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore and Storm Track Meteorologist David George “Aarrrged” their way through the morning show Thursday on National Talk Like a Pirate Day.

They caught the eye of Jimmy Kimmel and swashbuckled their way onto his late-night talk show.

Moore and George appear at around 1:07 in the video. They weren’t the only anchors that tuned their sails to the wind, trying their hand at pirate-speak for the day.

Yarrrrgh! Ahoy Mateys and may it be a glorious day!