KSNT News, Family Service & Guidance Center host “Ask a Child Therapist”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News and Family Service & Guidance Center are partnering Wednesday evening to host “Ask a Child Therapist.”

From 5-6:30 p.m., parents, grandparents and caregivers can call in and talk with a mental health professional about concerns with their child’s behavior. Issues could include trouble making friends, anxiety, depression, lack of focus at school or being defiant at home.

“This is an opportunity for northeast Kansas parents to get sound recommendations about their child’s behavior,” said Brenda Mills, Family Service & Guidance Center CEO. “We all want our kids to be healthy and happy. This can be an important first step.”

You can call (785) 582-3271 anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Due to the number of anticipated calls, they will be kept brief.

FSGC said “Ask a Child Therapist” is not therapy and FSGC professionals will not be providing a diagnosis. However, Mills believes the chance to visit with a therapist will be helpful to those who call.