KSNT News helps lost presents get back to rightful owner, just in time for Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tote box filled with lost Christmas gifts has been returned to the rightful owner Friday, after they were lost on Christmas Eve.

Crystal Panuco, a Topeka mom, said the gifts fell off of her truck Thursday night near 21st and Carnahan as she was driving to meet family members for dinner. The gifts were purchased for family and friends.

“Four of the presents in the tote were for my boys,” said Panuco. “I had to wrap them and I was helping wrap with them and then they got lost.”

Panuco thought it was going to be a giftless Christmas when she initially realized they were missing. That is, until two total strangers, Christina Gerdes and Cheri Beason, found the gifts and decided to bring them to KSNT News.

The women who turned in the gifts said they did not want to be interviewed. They just wanted the gifts to find their way back to the rightful owner in time for Christmas.