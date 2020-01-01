KSNT News looks back at 2019

The new year is just hours away. So now is the perfect time to take a look back on our busy 2019 here at KSNT.

Starting off first thing ringing in the new year with thousands gathered in Aggieville for our live broadcast of the little apple drop in Manhattan.

KSNT News Evening Anchor Brooke Lennington and Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller once again served as emcees of the JA Business Hall of Fame Gala in February.

They grabbed their trays and waited tables at the annual Blarney Breakfast in March.

Through the spring, we hosted several weather radio programming events across northeast Kansas to get you ready for the storm season. Unfortunately, those came in handy on a few occasions when numerous tornadoes formed and KSNT brought you the coverage and live feed of those storms on-air and streaming online.

We brought you back to Memphis to get a closer look at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a part of our dream home giveaway where once again a lucky winner walked away with a nearly half-million-dollar home!

On mayday, we decided to surprise people with random acts of kindness, buying gas, groceries, surprising teachers and more as just our way to spread some good cheer.

This year, Brooke and KSNT evening anchor Jace Mills tore up the dance floor, winning the CASA lip sync battle, as well.

We hit the links to support several charity events at their golf tournaments, but just please don’t make us re-live how bad our game is!

We helped celebrate independence with Wamego in an amazing fireworks spectacular and brought you the sounds of sundown salute in junction city.

The whole station took part in our annual founder’s day activities, volunteering all day long at area non-profit agencies.

We partnered with Family Service and Guidance Center for their annual Works of Heart art auction, helping to raise over $100,000 and still found time for a parade or two or actually a whole bunch of them: four Christmas parades, St. Patrick’s day parade, Fiesta Mexicana parade, Wamego 4th of July parade and even kicked off another great season of Winter Wonderland.

We plan to bring you more of our pledge to live local as we love being part of your lives and our communities.

For those of you who welcome us into your homes every evening, thank you. Your viewership is why we do what we do every day. We hope to share more great events with you in 2020!