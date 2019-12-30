KSNT News to stream live news conference concerning coffee cup controversy

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Herington police and McDonald’s are hosting a joint news conference to discuss a recent controversy over an inappropriate comment recently found on an officer’s coffee cup. The news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday and will be streamed live on KSNT News.

Meanwhile, Herington city leaders called an emergency city commission meeting to discuss personnel behind closed doors. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday told KSNT News he was planning to attend the 4 p.m. meeting.

The chief accused a McDonald’s employee of writing ‘f***ing pig’ on a Herington Police officer’s coffee cup. The incident supposedly happened at the 1127 S. Washington St. location Saturday morning.

Chief Hornaday posted about the incident on Facebook, but the post has since disappeared.

