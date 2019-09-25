KSNT News obtains video of Fort Riley soldier arrested in recent bomb plot

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News has obtained video of the Fort Riley soldier accused of sharing bomb plans on Facebook, discussing killing Antifa members and destroying a news station.

Our sister station in Myrtle Beach, SC, WBTW, profiled Jarrett Smith in 2011 after a classmate targeted him in a school shooting plot.

More recently, the 24-year-old was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. Kansas U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Smith told undercover federal agents how to make vehicle bombs and explosives that could be set off by a cell phone on Aug. 19, 2019.

A private first class infantry soldier, Smith joined the Army in June 2017.

Smith started his military career in Conway, SC, before being stationed at Fort Riley.

WBTW interviewed Smith about being on a “hit list” in a shooting plan at his high school in 2011. He said he was surprised to be on the list.

“I thought it was outrageous and I barely knew him,” Smith said. “He’s trying to kill somebody that he doesn’t even know that’s been bullied pretty much the same amount of time he has.”

A court convicted Christian Helms in the attempted shooting, but Smith told WBTW the sentence wasn’t tough enough.

“Six years is not enough to teach any real criminal or send a real message out to the general public about what happens when you try to shoot up a school,” Smith said.

If convicted on the federal bomb sharing charges, Smith could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.