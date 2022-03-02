TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News paid tribute to its longtime evening anchor Tuesday night during her final newscast.

Having recently announced her pregnancy, Brooke Lennington is moving on to a new job with a payroll company as she prepares for motherhood. Her co-anchor McKenzi Davis and StormTrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller joined her one last time as she delivered the 10 p.m. news.

“I’ve had probably the most time to work with you, and again from all of us we are going to miss you tremendously and we know there’s great things ahead of you,” Miller said.

Lennington has covered stories in Northeast Kansas for KSNT News for the past seven-and-a-half years. Her time at the station has included interviewing President Donald Trump, counting down to the New Year in Manhattan, covering a solar eclipse as it could be seen over Kansas and volunteering to give back to viewers in the area.

The KSNT team takes a group photo with Brooke Lennington at her going-away party. (KSNT Photo/Eileen McCaffrey)

The station held a going-away party for Lennington on her last day, filled with memories and plenty of cake and cookies. It’s not goodbye forever for Lennington, however.

“I’ll still be popping by though to fill in here and there, or work on special projects, but for now this is a goodbye,” Lennington said.

The evening anchor had a heartfelt message for both people in Northeast Kansas and the station.

“To the viewers, thank you, thank you so much,” Lennington said as she held back tears. “You have all made it so much more worth it to be here. You’ve kept us employed, so I can’t say ‘thank you,’ enough. For everyone who works behind the scenes at KSNT, to my bosses over the years, to [McKenzi and Matt], I’ve got nothing but love.”

Jokingly calling herself an “Open Brooke,” she encouraged viewers to follow her on Facebook to see what she’s up to in the next chapter of her life.