TOPEKA (KSNT)- After five years working in Topeka and covering local news that matters, KSNT 27 News says goodbye to evening anchor McKenzi Davis.

McKenzi started with the station in July 2018 as a reporter. She got the chance to get hands-on learning by working first as a student reporter for the station before going full-time. She has filled many roles here, from producing, weekend anchor and reporter, evening anchor and more.

She has covered many stories across Northeast Kansas and has been recognized by the industry. This includes being a part of the Edward R. Murrow award-winning continuing coverage of a coffee cup controversy at the end of 2019, as well as uncovering the hidden history of the national tortilla brand “Mama Lupe’s” starting in Topeka’s Oakland Neighborhood.

McKenzi has been a part of the community. She worked with numerous organizations in the area, including the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka, Club Blue, a Ms. Wheelchair Kansas board member, serving as the emcee for the past five Kansas Ms. Amazing Amplify event, and many more.

David George and McKenzi Davis at the Blarney Breakfast in Topeka

McKenzi Davis and Lola

David George and McKenzi Davis

Gabriella Gomez and McKenzi Davis

Matt Miller, David George, McKenzi Davis and Lainey Gerber

“It took about a year in the making to decide that it was time for my next chapter,” McKenzi said. “Definitely a little sad…that I will no longer be a part of your everyday routine, but I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

McKenzi and her dog Vance have decided to move onto a new chapter outside of the broadcast industry in the Kansas City metro area.

“I just want to thank you all for allowing me to be a part of your routine and thank you for welcoming me,” McKenzi said. “And being accepting of all of my shenanigans and crazy jokes for the past five years. We’ve got a great team here.”