KSNT says goodbye to evening anchor Molly Patt

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News is celebrating with evening anchor Molly Patt as she moves on to a new chapter in her life.

Molly always wanted to help people, and that’s why she said she knew since she was young that she would become a journalist.

“And I can close this chapter knowing that I did that,” Molly said. “From helping a sweet gal in Emporia get a bionic arm, to volunteering, to helping raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude, it has been an absolute ride.”

Molly Patt, left, takes a picture with Faith Schreiner, an Emporia State University student who was born with only one hand. Molly reported on Schreiner’s efforts to fundraise for a prosthetic arm.

KSNT StormTrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller, left, Molly Patt and Tiffany Littler volunteer at Topeka’s Blarney Breakfast.

Molly Patt announces the winner of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home.

The KSNT team volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House.

After nearly five years with KSNT News, Molly is announcing her decision to move on.

“What an honor it has been to be invited into your homes each night, and share the stories of our community,” Molly said. “Our community has become my home, where I met my husband, made lifelong friends and created memories to last a lifetime.”

Molly Patt with her husband on their wedding day.

KSNT’s evening anchor said the decision to move on has not been easy, but she said everything fell into place at the right time.

“As I’m going through life changes, I’m looking for something new,” Molly said. “I’ll keep you all updated on my next steps, but the best news is where I’m going next will allow me to continue to help others.”

In parting with KSNT, Molly said she is so incredibly proud of her time with the station and grateful to have spent time both with the team and you, the viewer.