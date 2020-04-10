KSNT, schools, landmarks, come together for “Light It Blue” campaign

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Light It Blue” is a nationwide initiative honoring frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. KSNT showed its support turning its set blue for Thursday night’s newscast.

In Lawrence, the campanile at the University of Kansas with lit up in blue.

Emporia State University also joined the initiative lighting up the scoreboard at Welch Stadium in blue thanking all front line workers.

“It’s just a way to come together at a time when we all can’t be in one place and show our support for those who really are on the front lines and who are helping out those who have been exposed to the virus or who are caring for others or who may have the virus themselves,” Emporia State president Allison Garrett told KSNT News.

Kansas City showed its support, too, as Union Station was light up with blue lights while Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium were also lit in blue.