KSNT talks with Topeka Police Chief about recruiting, gun violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran talked with KSNT News on Monday about several topics surrounding the community.

Chief Cochran first mentioned the challenge of recruiting new officers and overcoming the negativity that comes with it.

“I think over the past three years our community endeavors have paid dividends and I think there is a positive light on the Topeka police department and so in our recruiting efforts we’re really reaching out to universities across the state of Kansas,” Cochran said.

He went on to say that he encourages young people to get involved and become board members of the police department.

Cochran then moved to talking about local gun violence and what the police department is actively doing to minimize the issue.

“That’ll be one of the primary focuses of that program, is to get out there and try to have conversations with young people before violence happens,” Cochran said.

“I think we have a situation where some individuals in the city of Topeka, younger people running around town shooting guns at each other, where they think it’s cool or fun or exciting or whatever,” he said. “But it’s actually very dangerous, it’s one of those cases where we talked about a bullet knows no boundaries and this is a prime example of that.”

Chief Cochran said it’s important to raise awareness about this issue, so the community can address it.

Now, the police department is working on a initiative called “save.” It’s with the Center for Peace and Justice, and will spark conversations with young people before violence happens.