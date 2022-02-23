TOPEKA (KSNT) – An evening anchor for KSNT News had a special announcement to make Tuesday night.

Together with KSNT StormTrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and co-anchor Mckenzi Davis, Brooke Lennington shared the news that she recently found out she is pregnant. She is far enough along that she was able to share sonograms of her baby.

A sonogram shows KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington’s baby. (KSNT Photo/Brooke Lennington)

Lennington said she is due sometime in August, but she and her husband Jarod don’t know the baby’s sex yet.

“Of course, me being a woman, I want a little mini-me,” Lennington said. “But I think it’d be fun to have my husband have a little mini-him as well. All we want is a healthy baby.”

Matt, Mckenzi and the entire KSNT newsroom are all celebrating for Brooke.

“We all know you’ve been open about wanting to start a family, so we’re very happy for you and congratulations,” Matt said to Brooke.

“I’m holding back tears, I even cried,” Mckenzi said to Brooke. “Like Matt said, you’ve been very open and hopefully this will even bring other viewers to realize ‘don’t give up,’ … you never know.”

Lennington said she is an “open Brooke,” and will share additional information about the baby as she finds out more.