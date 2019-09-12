KSNT’s ‘Spotted Guy’ photographer nominated for Arty award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ArtsConnect is honoring KSNT’s event photographer for his work in the community.

The Topeka arts organization, which hosts the annual Arty Awards, recognized event photographer Keith “The Spotted Guy” Horinek as one of three 2019 finalist for the Visual Arts award for his work capturing the community.

“He attends community events which has created a photographic history of our community events, activities and people.” ArtsConnect

The other two finalists are aMUSEd Gallery and Rosemary Menninger.

The organization also said Horinek and the other nominees are using their artistic skills to strengthen Topeka. To see Horinek’s photography work with KSNT, click here to visit his Spotted Photo Gallery collection.

“The Spotted Guy” and other finalists will find out if they won at the Arty Awards ceremony on Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Click here to see the full list of honorees, and click here to buy a $25 ticket to the Arty Awards.