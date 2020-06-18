KSU cuts shuttle service that accommodates disabled and injured students, Flint Hills ATA to take over

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — For disabled and injured students at K-State, getting around campus can be difficult. Many used the university’s individual shuttle services to make that a little bit easier.

Due to budget cuts, that service will be eliminated, but it’s not going away completely.

For K-State senior Mckennzie Duncan, getting around campus isn’t much of a problem for her now, but that wasn’t the case a couple of years ago when she sprained her ankle.

“I had music in one hall and then all the away across campus was my ag building,” said Duncan. “So, trying to make the trek from that point to that point was absolutely crazy and it was really hard to exert myself.”

So, she started taking the individual shuttle service provided by the university’s Student Access Center.

“That took you around town with a golf cart kind of thing and so I got set up with that,” said Duncan. “It was pretty easy because I had a doctor’s note from the doctor I had just seen. So, that was a pretty great resource for me.”

Now, the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency or ATA Bus is taking over that service. In fact, they’ve actually been helping out with it for years.

K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said in a statement:

“Kansas State University has been working with Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, or ATA, for more than a decade to serve students with disabilities and this partnership will continue. While the golf cart shuttle was originally intended for use by people with disabilities, between 85% and 95% of annual student usage of the golf cart shuttle was for injured students. The golf cart service could not assist many of our students with disabilities since it is not scooter or wheelchair accessible. The ATA bus fits the majority of student needs and is more appropriate for many of our students with disabilities. The university’s Student Access Center will continue to advocate for students with disabilities and communicate their needs to ATA and other community resources. Michelle Geering, K-State Public Information Officer

Executive Director for ATA Bus Anne Smith said not much will change now that they’re taking over.

“This year, students with disabilities, they will just contact us directly,” said Smith. “We worked probably with the same students last year, we will this year. Maybe some more, I don’t know yet.”

Smith said ultimately, the service is here to stay.

“It’s critical,” said Smith. “It’s the difference between continuing your education or not. It’s that simple. K-State is a pretty spread out university and being able to maneuver and get around is critical to that process.”

The only changes include no longer using golf carts to transport students and paperwork will need to be filled out with ATA Bus instead of the Student Access Center.

There will be extra safety measures taken on the buses for when students return to campus this fall like providing masks and hand sanitizer.