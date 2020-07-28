KSU president pushes for face masks through fall semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s president, Richard Myers, is asking the city of Manhattan and Riley County to establish policies requiring the use of face coverings through the end of the fall semester.

Myers said when the decision to move to in-person and hybrid teaching beginning Aug. 17, the state of Kansas was making progress in mitigating the spread of coronavirus. He added, since that time, the situation in our state has been reversed, with a significant increase in cases.

Myers said K-State is considering several options, including opening on Aug. 17 as planned, delaying the on-campus opening with an online start, or moving completely online for the fall semester.

He added close attention must be paid to how, when and where people gather. This virus does not stop at the campus borders, he said, so consistent measures are needed throughout the entire community.

