KSU receives $500,000 grant for research on small beef producers

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded K-State research teams a $500,000 grant for research to help small and medium-sized ranches maximize profitability in the meat industry.

Junehee Kwon, professor of hospitality management, wants to address the lack of communication between producers, processors and consumers.

“Our goal is to have up to 24 ranchers involved for three years,” Kwon said. “All three years we will be working very closely with them and meanwhile, we will be developing materials that will be disseminated through online resources.”

The university plans to work closely with these various volunteers to develop resources to teach smaller ranches in the area to maximize profits while also articulating business transactions with consumers more clearly.

More information about the grant and project plans can be found on their website.