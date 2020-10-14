KSUnite Zoom meeting disrupted by Alt-right group

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University said an Alt-right group disrupted a KSUnite Zoom meeting Tuesday that was focusing on diversity and inclusion at K-State.

In the annual event, students and faculty normally listen to panelists talk about how to combat different forms of discrimination. This year, like most events, was virtual. And a group of people took advantage of that, not for the better.

KSUnite aims to encourage the community to talk about how to fight things like racism in an effort to make the community better.

Shortly after the public meeting started, the university said an alt-right group of about 40 people entered the meeting, distracting from the event’s purpose.

At one point, the group used faculty and students’ names while commenting on the Zoom, leading university officials to believe it was planned.

Before the event, a student with a large social media following tweeted out the link to the meeting saying, “Stand back and stand by.” The student also live-streamed himself watching the event on his own platform while the group was commenting.

K-State said it had training on how to turn off the video and chat features on the Zoom beforehand, just in case something like this happened, which they were able to do to stop the comments from coming in.

The university has not said who they think started the comments, but is looking over related social media posts to get to the bottom of it.

You can read a full statement from the university below.