KTA giving away GoPro, drone for safe driving competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking for help promoting safe driving, with less than a month left in its Put the Brakes on Fatalities video contest.

It’s open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens, in grades 8 through 12. To enter, shoot a creative video between six and 60 seconds long promoting fatality prevention. KTA asks for entries to be creative and for competitors not to break any laws in their video submissions.

Submissions are due by Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. To enter, upload your video to YouTube, then share the link in this submission form. A committee of transportation officials will determine winners.

Prizes up for grabs include a GoPro camera, DJI stabilizer and DJI drone. The grand prize winner will also receive $500 for their school’s booster club.