KU and Missouri renew rivalry on the gridiron

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A college football rivalry is being renewed between the University of Kansas and Missouri State, who will be playing a series of games starting in 2025.

The Border Showdown rivalry is currently the fourth-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision, dating back to 1891.

“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”

The Jayhawks and Tigers will go head to head starting in 2025. It will be the teams’ first time playing each other since 2011.

The games are scheduled for:

Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2026 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2032 vs. Missouri – Lawrence

“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”

Kansas and Missouri met on the field 93 years in a row, from 1919 to 2011. In the last meeting of the Border Showdown on November 26, 2011, Missouri defeated Kansas, 24-10, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.