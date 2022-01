LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas has banned two fraternities for the next five years due to hazing and other violations of the KU student code of conduct.

Those fraternity houses are Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta.

Phi Gamma Delta had already been on the warning list this past fall.

The move by the office of student conduct and community standards comes following hearings in December 2021.

Both fraternities have 30 days to appeal the suspensions.