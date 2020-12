TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has moved up two steps to claim the #3 position on the Associated Press’ college basketball poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor remain at #1 and #2 respectively while Iowa drops one spot, and Villanova moves up two spots.

It’s the 225th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.