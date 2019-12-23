KU drops in AP poll

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new Number 1 at top of this week’s AP basketball poll after the Jayhawks lose to Villanova.

Gonazaga is now at the top of the heap after KU dropped a game to Villanova on Saturday by one point.

Here’s today’s poll: (followed by team record and last week’s ranking)

1. Gonzaga (54)13-1      2

2. Ohio St. (9)    11-1      5

3. Louisville (1)  11-1      3

4. Duke (1)        10-1      4

5. Kansas         9-2        1

6. Oregon         10-2      8

7. Baylor           9-1        10

8. Auburn          11-0      12

9. Memphis       10-1      11

10. Villanova     9-2        18

11. Michigan     9-3        14

12. Butler          11-1      17

13. Maryland     10-2      7

14. Michigan St. 9-3        15

15. San Diego St.12-0   20

16. Virginia        9-2        9

17. Florida St.   10-2      19

18. Dayton        9-2        13

19. Kentucky     8-3        6

20. Penn St.      10-2      23

21. Washington 9-2        22

22. West Virginia 10-1    25

23. Texas Tech  8-3        24

24. Arizona        10-3      16

25. Iowa            9-3        –          

The next game for KU is after the Christmas break. They’ll on the road at Stanford on Sunday for a 2pm match-up.

