KU drops in AP poll

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new Number 1 at top of this week’s AP basketball poll after the Jayhawks lose to Villanova.

Gonazaga is now at the top of the heap after KU dropped a game to Villanova on Saturday by one point.

Here’s today’s poll: (followed by team record and last week’s ranking)

1. Gonzaga (54)13-1 2

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1

6. Oregon 10-2 8

7. Baylor 9-1 10

8. Auburn 11-0 12

9. Memphis 10-1 11

10. Villanova 9-2 18

11. Michigan 9-3 14

12. Butler 11-1 17

13. Maryland 10-2 7

14. Michigan St. 9-3 15

15. San Diego St.12-0 20

16. Virginia 9-2 9

17. Florida St. 10-2 19

18. Dayton 9-2 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 6

20. Penn St. 10-2 23

21. Washington 9-2 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 24

24. Arizona 10-3 16

25. Iowa 9-3 –

The next game for KU is after the Christmas break. They’ll on the road at Stanford on Sunday for a 2pm match-up.