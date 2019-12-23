KU drops in AP poll

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new Number 1 at top of this week’s AP basketball poll after the Jayhawks lose to Villanova.
Gonazaga is now at the top of the heap after KU dropped a game to Villanova on Saturday by one point.
Here’s today’s poll: (followed by team record and last week’s ranking)
1. Gonzaga (54)13-1 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1
6. Oregon 10-2 8
7. Baylor 9-1 10
8. Auburn 11-0 12
9. Memphis 10-1 11
10. Villanova 9-2 18
11. Michigan 9-3 14
12. Butler 11-1 17
13. Maryland 10-2 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 15
15. San Diego St.12-0 20
16. Virginia 9-2 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 19
18. Dayton 9-2 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 23
21. Washington 9-2 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 24
24. Arizona 10-3 16
25. Iowa 9-3 –
The next game for KU is after the Christmas break. They’ll on the road at Stanford on Sunday for a 2pm match-up.