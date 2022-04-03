LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With Saturday’s win against Villanova, Jayhawk fans didn’t hesitate to party – keeping the good vibes going all day in downtown Lawrence.

The win means a lot to fans, because the last time the hawks were in the final four they didn’t secure the win. As well as for many juniors and seniors, the last couple of years haven’t been normal in the slightest.

Celebrating together, all in one place, cheering on their school with others is an indescribable feeling for many.

“It is literally incredible, I was just on mass crying my eyes out like this is seriously like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” said Freshmen Kami Czech. “It is honestly a dream come true.”

Those that love the hawks have a lot to celebrate and look forward to.

The final NCAA game will take place on Monday.