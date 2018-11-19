KU fans excited to see the football program go the extra Miles

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Newly hired KU football coach, Les Miles stopped by a popular Lawrence bar to talk with fans both in person and on the radio show 'Hawk Talk' on Sunday.

Dozens of KU fans packed the bar, excited for Miles to lead the team, like John Morgan, who is a football coach at Tonganoxie High School. He said Miles is someone he really looks up to.

"I love the Les Miles hire," Morgan said, "I think David Beatty's done a great job up until now, I just don't think he's the person to get us over the little hump that we're at right now."

He said he does think his coaching style might be a bit different.

"He's crazy and I like to be a little crazy on the football field," Morgan said, "I don't eat grass though."

Miki Hays was in the KU marching band, so she said she's been a fan of KU even in the losing seasons, but she's hoping that Miles will change that.

"We got a first hand view of some heartbreakers, some disappointing years, but I really think these upcoming years are going to be the start of something awesome," Hays said.

For KU alum Chris Farabee, this isn't the first time he's seen Miles work his magic. Farabee grew up in New Orleans while Miles coached at LSU so he says he's seen it happen.

"I think he can take us to that next level, a level that we haven't seen before here," Farabee said, "I've known him for a while and I think he can take us to that."

But no matter what happens, he's here for the ride.

"Listen, I already had season tickets, so I'll be coming back next year with more season tickets."