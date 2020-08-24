KU issues cease-and-desist orders for two fraternities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Chancellor issued two immediate cease-and-desist orders for all activities at two KU fraternities Sunday.

The two fraternities impacted are Sigma Kappa and Phi Kappa Psi. Both fraternities were issued 14-day public health bans for the member of these organizations.

KU Chancellor, Douglas Girod, cited the reason for the order being allegations of social activities that were held over the weekend. Social gatherings like this are a violation of county regulations and university policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city and county,” Girod said.

The chancellor’s decision comes one day after a Lawrence man’s video went viral showing a confrontation he had with Kappa Sigma members.

The video shows Jacob Schooler, sitting in his car, upset after he claims he took a wrong turn and wound up in an area right by the fraternity. While trying to turn around Schooler claims fraternity members blocked his car by standing in front of it, when he asked them to move things escalated. Schooler claims that’s when a cup of alcohol was thrown at him inside his car.

Kappa Sigma has since responded to the viral video. In a statement posted below they claim Schooler drove on to their property and recorded them for 5 minutes. Then the fraternity claims when some of their members confronted Schooler, “He became hostile, used aggressive language, and threatened to run over members.”