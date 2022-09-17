LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died in his home on Saturday, his family confirmed.

Waugh, who was 95-years-old, joined the KU basketball team in 1947. He was a standout guard and a team captain during his senior season.

After his return to Kansas in 1956, he was an assistant coach for Dick Harp until 1960. During this time, he was also a men’s golf coach from 1958-1959.

Waugh left KU in 1960, but returned in 1974 to serve as the assistant athletic director and worked with Olympic sports. He acted as a liaison between University and the athletic department, and coached golf once again in 1976. In 1992, he became the head coach of women’s golf.

Waugh was named the chairman of the Kansas Open Golf Tournament in 1977. He also helped form the Kansas Golf Foundation and served as president and a board member.

Even after retiring from coaching, Waugh remained involved at KU. He founded and organized the K Club Board of Directors. Kansas Athletics and Kansas Endowment created the Coach Jerry Waugh Women’s Golf Endowment in May 2022.

Waugh was inducted into the Kansas Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000, the Wellington Crusader Wall of Recognition in 2013, and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Waugh and his first wife, Ada, had three children: Carrie, Sarah and Marc. Ada died in 1980 after battling cancer. He later married Dolores, who died in 2021.



